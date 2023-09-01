ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.09.2023 Education

Replacing textbooks with laptops visionary policy — Aliwu Ibrahim

By Swanqy Jay || Contributor
Replacing textbooks with laptops visionary policy — Aliwu Ibrahim
01.09.2023 LISTEN

Mr. Aliwu Ibrahim Salifu, a former NPP secretary in the Biakoye constituency of the Oti region has said government's laptop for SHS initiative is prudent and needs to be implemented.

His comment comes after Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, Dr. James Klutse Avedzi criticised government’s decision to replace textbooks with laptops in Senior High Schools across the country when classroom blocks have been abondoned.

He further described it as a misplaced priority.

Reacting to Dr. James Avedzi, Mr. Aliwu Ibrahim on 'Dream In The Morning' hosted by Nana Yaw Asiamah on Wednesday 30th August 2023 stated that in as much as government needs to build classrooms, the provision of laptops for SHS students is an important venture too.

He added that there is the urgent need to match up the changes in the schools, hence introduction of new policies in the educational system is the order of the day to meet current trends.

"Teachers used to write on chalkboards where their hands and fingernails become black after lessons. We switched to using formica boards and markers. Changing from textbooks to laptops is the new thing and we must embrace it," Mr. Aliwu remarked.

He stated that the NPP governments will always build schools and add more structures to the existing ones as it is doing.

"This NPP government have at least constructed structures, some of which are dormitories, classroom blocks, office complex, etc for many schools across the country but some people make it seem that the gov't is doing nothing when it comes to structures in the schools.

"This laptop for students is a visionary policy," Mr. Aliwu stated.

Prior to this, Mr. Aliwu reacted to Mr. Atsu Charles' call for roads in the constituency to be fixed describing it is a good call but stated that the NPP has constructed roads in the constituency and Ghana at large than the NDC of which Mr. Atsu Charles is a member.

More from Education
ModernGhana Links
Assault on female student: Eduwatch urges Police to file charges against dismissed Assistant Headmaster  
31.08.2023 | Education
Salary or not, we will fight to the hilt – CETAG says despite August salary freeze
30.08.2023 | Education
GES condemns student assault at Nkwatia
30.08.2023 | Education
Top Stories

1 hour ago

AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN African Union suspends Gabon following Bongo's removal

11 hours ago

Coups like the one in Gabon present false choice to the people - Kofi Abotsi Coups like the one in Gabon present false choice to the people - Kofi Abotsi

11 hours ago

NPP calls off September 2 run-off between Agyarko and Addai-Nimoh NPP calls off September 2 run-off between Agyarko and Addai-Nimoh

12 hours ago

Lawyer Kisi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor Freezing Cecilia Dapaah’s bank account not based on public sentiments – OSP coun...

12 hours ago

COP George Alex Mensah IGP leaked audio: I’m a politician just like all of you MPs – COP Alex Mensah

12 hours ago

Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady 'After November 4, you'll have to convince the people of Ghana why your gov't fa...

13 hours ago

I met Bugri Naabu but the content of the tape has been doctored — COP Mensah reveals I met Bugri Naabu but the content of the tape has been doctored — COP Mensah rev...

13 hours ago

I see no wrong with Ken Agyapong's 'showdown' comment —Kwesi Pratt to NPP's Disciplinary Committee ‘I see no wrong with Ken Agyapong's 'showdown' comment’ — Kwesi Pratt to NPP's D...

13 hours ago

NPP polls: 'Bawumia will win and as long as I live, I'll ensure he beats NDC and Mahama' —Obiri Boahen NPP polls: 'Bawumia will win and as long as I live, I'll ensure he beats NDC and...

13 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kisi Agyebengleft and Samuel Bryan Buabeng Cecilia Dapaa’s frozen accounts: Kisi Agyebeng is a clown masquerading as a Spec...

Just in....
body-container-line