Replacing textbooks with laptops visionary policy — Aliwu Ibrahim

01.09.2023 LISTEN

Mr. Aliwu Ibrahim Salifu, a former NPP secretary in the Biakoye constituency of the Oti region has said government's laptop for SHS initiative is prudent and needs to be implemented.

His comment comes after Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, Dr. James Klutse Avedzi criticised government’s decision to replace textbooks with laptops in Senior High Schools across the country when classroom blocks have been abondoned.

He further described it as a misplaced priority.

Reacting to Dr. James Avedzi, Mr. Aliwu Ibrahim on 'Dream In The Morning' hosted by Nana Yaw Asiamah on Wednesday 30th August 2023 stated that in as much as government needs to build classrooms, the provision of laptops for SHS students is an important venture too.

He added that there is the urgent need to match up the changes in the schools, hence introduction of new policies in the educational system is the order of the day to meet current trends.

"Teachers used to write on chalkboards where their hands and fingernails become black after lessons. We switched to using formica boards and markers. Changing from textbooks to laptops is the new thing and we must embrace it," Mr. Aliwu remarked.

He stated that the NPP governments will always build schools and add more structures to the existing ones as it is doing.

"This NPP government have at least constructed structures, some of which are dormitories, classroom blocks, office complex, etc for many schools across the country but some people make it seem that the gov't is doing nothing when it comes to structures in the schools.

"This laptop for students is a visionary policy," Mr. Aliwu stated.

Prior to this, Mr. Aliwu reacted to Mr. Atsu Charles' call for roads in the constituency to be fixed describing it is a good call but stated that the NPP has constructed roads in the constituency and Ghana at large than the NDC of which Mr. Atsu Charles is a member.