COVID-19 National Trust Fund dissolved

Operations of the Covid-19 National Trust Fund has come to a closure today August 31, after three years and six months of work.

Retired Chief Justice Her Ladyship Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees said at a press conference on August 30.

The donations she said both in-kind and in cash amounted to GHS65,467,911,71.

She said out of the total amount of GHS65,467,911,71, GHS58,020,508.91 was disbursed for the major projects, programmes, activities and interventions with the remaining balance transferred to the Consolidated Fund.

In a breakdown, she mentioned that GHS22,113,760.00 was spent on procuring and distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to 56 regional, municipal and district hospitals, COVID-19 Care Management Centres, Isolation Centres, 8 Testing Centres and about 226 CHPS compounds across the country.

She said GHS4,359,854.00 was spent on information and public education, GHS7,555,082.00 and GHS8,637,280,56 was disbursed to support testing centres and care management centres respectively.

According to her, GHS3,963,500.00 was disbursed to about 7,927 individuals identified as poor and vulnerable persons affected by the pandemic, with each person receiving an amount of GHS500.00.

In addition, she stressed that some GHS4,995,375.92 was disbursed to conduct COVID related research by four institutions including Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine, The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research(NMIMR), the Centre for Plant Medicine Research, Mampong Akuapem and the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research.

"Also, 10 Chevrolet Cobalt saloon cars were donated to some ten institutions across the country, variety of PPEs and other relief items to displaced persons by tidal waves at Keta, Ada and Kokrobite, and PPEs to four facilities following the tanker explosion disaster at Apiatse in the western region," he stated.

She further mentioned that an amount of GHS27,780.00 have been paid to the Public Records and Archives Administration (PRAAD) to keep and manage the records of the fund and GHS461,693.45 to ensure the completion of the rehabilitation of their isolation centre at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

She said additionally the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) had been contracted to conduct a study on the governance structure, source of funding, legal regime of a possible future institution to function on a broader basis as a conduit for receiving and managing resources to support the management or combat of any future medical emergency similar to COVID-19 pandemic.

She indicated that although the fund has been dissolved COVID-19 still exists, however, collectively the world has significantly made gains in bringing the disease under control.

She urged the public to keep practicing the safety protocols of masking, avoiding crowds whenever possible and keep good personal hygiene through hand washing and sanitisation.