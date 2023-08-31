ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: 'Bawumia will cause an earthquake; heaven and earth has chosen him' — Allotey Jacobs

Headlines Election 2024: 'Bawumia will cause an earthquake; heaven and earth has chosen him' —Allotey Jacobs
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Benard Allotey Jacobs Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has hailed the overwhelming support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) special delegates conference.

The conference, held last Saturday, witnessed Dr. Bawumia secure an impressive 629 out of 961 votes, securing his place at the top of the list of five candidates who will compete in the NPP's November 4 presidential election.

His closest contenders, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, received 132, 95, and 36 votes respectively.

Mr Jacobs, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, expressed his belief that Bawumia's resounding victory is a sign that he is destined for greater things to come, stating that "heaven and earth has chosen him."

He stated, "Heaven and earth has made a decision that Bawumia is the chosen one.

“The earth will shake and the major part will depend on the two people from the Northern Region.

“So, who owns the Northern Region? Now, this is the dynamics that is going to change everything in 2024," Mr Allotey Jacobs stated.

He called on the NPP to rally behind Dr. Bawumia for the sake of the party's success.

He asserted that unity within the party could break the tradition of eight years in power for a particular political party.

"Sometimes, you put your pride away. You put your ambitions away. For the sake of your party and the victory of your party, you all come together, move as one people with one common destiny and then you can break the eight in 2024," he stressed.

He indicated that the 2024 general elections would be marked by a "clash of the Northern Titans" between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's Presidential candidate, both of whom hail from the Northern Region.

“Next year's general election will be a clash of the Northern Titans", he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Filing for court order to freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s account not based on public sentiments – OSP
31.08.2023 | Headlines
IGP leaked tape: There's no bad blood with IGP but I speak my mind - COP Alex Mensah
31.08.2023 | Headlines
IGP Leaked tape: My conversation with Bugri Naabu was private - COP Alex Mensah
31.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

COVID-19 National Trust Fund dissolved COVID-19 National Trust Fund dissolved

1 hour ago

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng Filing for court order to freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s account not based on public se...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: 'Bawumia will cause an earthquake; heaven and earth has chosen him' —Allotey Jacobs Election 2024: 'Bawumia will cause an earthquake; heaven and earth has chosen hi...

1 hour ago

We'll explore all legal channels to challenge you in court —NDC to EC over limited voter registration ‘We'll explore all legal channels to challenge you in court’ — NDC to EC over li...

2 hours ago

The court ruling in Cecilia Dapaahs favor normal; expect nothing less from Akufo-Addo—Felix Kwakye The court ruling in Cecilia Dapaah’s favor normal; expect nothing less from Akuf...

2 hours ago

NPP super delegates conference: 'Party constitution frowns on a run-off; it's illegal' —Kwamena Duncan to Election Committee NPP super delegates conference: 'Party constitution frowns on a run-off; it's il...

2 hours ago

Elon Musk, Owner of X social media app Twitter to introduce video and audio call features soon – Elon Musk

2 hours ago

IGP Leaked tape: My conversation with Bugri Naabu was private - COP Alex Mensah IGP Leaked tape: My conversation with Bugri Naabu was private - COP Alex Mensah

2 hours ago

The 5-member committee must recommend a freeze of emoluments - John Kwakye The 5-member committee must recommend a freeze of emoluments - John Kwakye

2 hours ago

The Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, George Alex Mensah IGP leaked tape: There's no bad blood with IGP but I speak my mind - COP Alex Me...

Just in....
body-container-line