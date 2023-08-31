Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Benard Allotey Jacobs Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has hailed the overwhelming support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) special delegates conference.

The conference, held last Saturday, witnessed Dr. Bawumia secure an impressive 629 out of 961 votes, securing his place at the top of the list of five candidates who will compete in the NPP's November 4 presidential election.

His closest contenders, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, received 132, 95, and 36 votes respectively.

Mr Jacobs, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, expressed his belief that Bawumia's resounding victory is a sign that he is destined for greater things to come, stating that "heaven and earth has chosen him."

He stated, "Heaven and earth has made a decision that Bawumia is the chosen one.

“The earth will shake and the major part will depend on the two people from the Northern Region.

“So, who owns the Northern Region? Now, this is the dynamics that is going to change everything in 2024," Mr Allotey Jacobs stated.

He called on the NPP to rally behind Dr. Bawumia for the sake of the party's success.

He asserted that unity within the party could break the tradition of eight years in power for a particular political party.

"Sometimes, you put your pride away. You put your ambitions away. For the sake of your party and the victory of your party, you all come together, move as one people with one common destiny and then you can break the eight in 2024," he stressed.

He indicated that the 2024 general elections would be marked by a "clash of the Northern Titans" between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's Presidential candidate, both of whom hail from the Northern Region.

“Next year's general election will be a clash of the Northern Titans", he stated.