Kwamena Duncan, a former Central Regional Minister has strongly opposed the decision of the New Patriotic Party's Election Committee to hold a run-off between two tied presidential aspirants in the super delegates' election held last Saturday.

The super delegates' election, intended to select five out of ten candidates to advance to the NPP's presidential election scheduled for November 4, witnessed a tie between former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko Kyeremateng and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a distinguished party member.

Both candidates garnered 9 votes, resulting in a deadlock for the fifth spot on the 'top five' list.

To resolve this impasse, the Election Committee declared a run-off, scheduled for September 2.

However, Kwamena Duncan has raised objections, contending that this course of action violates the NPP's constitution.

Referring to Article 13 (Clauses 9) of the NPP constitution, Duncan argued that the provision only describes the selection of the top five candidates as desirable, not mandatory.

"Where there are more than five contestants for nomination as the party's presidential candidate, a special electoral college shall cast their vote by secret ballot for the first five contestants to be shortlisted," he said.

He further stressed that “the top five decision is a desirability and not an imperative.”

He again cited Clause 2 and 3 of the same article, emphasizing that the NPP Constitution does not account for a run-off in the case of a tied election.

"Where there is only one contestant for the nomination as the party's presidential candidate, the National Congress shall claim his or her nomination as the party's presidential candidate.

“Where there is more than one, each delegate will cast his or her vote by secret ballot for one of the contestants" and stressed this provision negates the decision to conduct a run-off,” he stated.

Duncan's interpretation of these clauses led him to conclude that a run-off is only applicable during the November 4 election aimed at selecting the party's flagbearer.

"Five is a desirable number. It doesn't mean you have to get five by force.

"The constitution doesn't say anything about run-off" in the Special Delegates Congress," he emphasized, and quizzes the Committee not to set its own rules.

"When the constitution itself has not spoken about a run-off, you purport to do rules and regulations. The rules and regulations must be based on the provision of the principal enactment.

“The principal enactment here which is the constitution does not pronounce, does not talk about any run-off in the first tier. What that provision cannot permit is that the number should be more than five.

“It is either equal to or below five but it cannot be more than five," he emphasised.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Duncan further elaborated, "The objective here is that we are electing the presidential candidate. Definitive article. It does not talk about run-off at all. So, when the constitution hasn't spoken of a particular direction, you cannot purport to give it a particular direction. It speaks for itself."

He further noted that the NPP constitutional provisions on run-offs, highlighting that if a contestant obtains more than fifty percent of the votes, they become the party's presidential candidate.

"Where a contestant obtains more than fifty percent of the votes cast, he or she shall be the party's presidential candidate. Where, however, no candidate obtains more than fifty percent of the votes cast, there shall be a run-off between the first two contestants and the contestant with simple majority shall be the party's presidential candidate,” he explained.