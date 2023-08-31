Twitter to introduce video and audio call features soon – Elon Musk

ModernGhana logo
Microblogging app, X formerly known as Twitter is set to make some significant additions.

The platform will soon add video and audio calls to its features, according to Elon Marks, the owner.

In a tweet on Thursday, August 31, Mr. Musk noted that the feature will work on IOS, Android, MAC and PC.

The tweet sighted by Modern Ghana News further noted that no phone number will be needed before accessing the feature.

“Video & audio calls coming to X:
- Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC
- No phone number needed
- X is the effective global address book
That set of factors is unique,” read the announcement tweet.

This addition comes few weeks after the platform announced a new program that will allow some users to earn a cut in the advertising revenue their content brings in.

However, the program comes with a major catch — only Twitter Blue subscribers will be eligible.

In a tweet on Sunday, August 5, billionaire Elon Musk gave details of the new initiative:

"To be eligible for your ad revenue share, you must be an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. The ad money will otherwise be kept by X if you are not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. This program is open to everyone."

Mr Musk further listed four requirements users must meet to participate:

- Be a Twitter Blue subscriber, which costs $8/month

- Receive at least 15 million total impressions on tweets in the last 3 months

- Have at least 500 followers
- Be at least 18 years old

