Coup plot: Court discharges Dr Mac-Palm  

31.08.2023 LISTEN

The Accra High Court trying Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital, and nine others accused of the attempted overthrow of the government, has discharged Dr Mac-Palm following his demise.

This was after the Court had received a confirmation of his death.

The Court stated that Dr. Mac-Palm’s records had to be expunged from the proceedings because they were incomplete, and he could not open his defence.

His lawyers have been discharged, and the matter has been adjourned for trial.

The case was adjourned to April 17, 2023. for Donya Kafui’s evidence-in-chief and cross-examination.

The prosecution previously stated that Dr. Mac-Palm, Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan, Corporals Sylvester Akankpewu, Ali Solomon, and Seidu Abubakar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo were all members of the Take Action Ghana-a Non-Governmental Organisation, that Mac-Palm founded in 2018.

The Court learned that the organisation intended to demonstrate against the government as well as topple it, so Mac-Palm contacted Kafui, an Alavanyo resident, to manufacture arms for the purpose, which he eventually did.

The Prosecution said later, the others were also contacted.

It said they also held meetings to facilitate the process and drew a map covering the Flagstaff House, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 37 Military Hospital, and Burma Camp to facilitate their movements.

The prosecution recounted that Colonel Gameli promised to give his support before, during and after the planned event.

He stated that when Kafui delivered 22 explosives, six pistols, three grenades, and five ammunitions, Mac-Palm accommodated him and that all of that transpired between June 2018 and September 2019.

According to the Prosecution, Mac-Palm provided a quantity of a substance that, when inhaled, would cause one to sleep for an hour.

It said the police arrested Mac-Palm on September 19, and the rest were apprehended afterwards, with a docket sent to the Attorney-General for advice.

All the ten accused persons denied the offence and have been granted bail.

The Court ordered them to open their defence after the Court had established the basis for the charge against them.

Thus, Dr. Mac-Palm was being cross-examined after giving his evidence in chief when he was reported dead before their next appearance in Court.

GNA