Over 2.7 million farmers, others benefitted from PFJ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that over 2.7 million farmers and other value chain actors benefitted from the first phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

He said the policy has helped the country to achieve relative food security in some major food crops like maize, cassava and yam.

The President also noted that the introduction of the PFJ has witnessed growth in the agriculture sector, especially rice production, stating that food self-sufficiency in the country has improved from 29.1% in 2016 to 50% in 2022.

He made this disclosure on Monday when he launched the PFJ Phase II in Tamale.

According to the President, the introduction of the policy came with increased application of fertilizer from eight kilograms per hectare in 2016 to 25 kilograms per hectare in 2022.

“The implementation of the programme also resulted in increased distribution of certified seeds from 2,000 metric tons in 2016 to 36,000 in 2022,” he added.

He also disclosed that the PFJ led to the enhancement of agriculture extension service with the recruitment of 2,700 agriculture extension assistants in 2018.

The President said the success of the PFJ phase II would depend on the total commitment of all stakeholders.

To that end, he urged Ghanaians, especially the private sector, to get involved, promising that the government would create an enabling environment to guarantee their success.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr Bryan Acheampong, said the gaps identified in the production of some food crops, animal products, extension services and agriculture infrastructure would be looked at.

For his part, the Northern Regional Minister, Mr Shani Alhassan Shaibu, said the region has hugely benefitted from the PFJ policy.

"In 2022 we produced 240,860 metric tons of maize, 269, 737 metric tons of rice and 2,141,062 metric tons of yam making us a real food basket of this country," he disclosed.