I saw Gabon coup coming, I expect four more coup d'états in Africa – Kwesi Pratt

Celebrated Ghanaian journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has noted that the writings of a coup d'état in Gabon have been on the wall for quite some time.

According to the editor of the Insight Newspaper, he saw the overthrow of the Gabon government coming especially after the measures instituted by deposed President Ali Bongo before and after the election in the country.

“As for Gabon, I mean who was not expecting a coup d'état in Gabon? I don’t know of one person who was not expecting a coup coup d'état in Gabon. As a matter of fact, if you look at the measures that were instituted by the government of Ali Bongo in the run-up to the elections and after the election, they all point to panic. Severe panic. And of course, I was expecting a coup d'état in Gabon,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr shared in an interview with Metro TV on the Good Morning Ghana programme.

Meanwhile, the renowned Ghanaian journalist says it is likely there would be four more coup d'états on the African continent.

“I’m still expecting a coup d'état in four more countries. I think that four more countries are going to fall very very soon. Possibly before the end of the year but expect about two or three countries to fall and four more countries are likely to fall in Africa to coup regimes,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr argued.

Following his overthrow on Wednesday, Ali Bongo in a video that has been widely shared on social media is calling on his friends across the country to make noise for him to be restored as President of Gabon.

The military since the coup has received a lot of support from the people of Gabon who have been celebrating in the streets with flags of the country in what many have described as a feeling of independence.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

