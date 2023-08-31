ModernGhana logo
31.08.2023

Adoagyiri violence: Deal ruthlessly with all criminals – Annoh-Dompreh charges Police

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for the efforts the security service is making to deal with the violent clash in his Constituency.

Adoagyiri was set on fire on Tuesday, August 29, when a protracted chieftaincy dispute was renewed.

The violent clash that ensued resulted in the killing of two people who were shot as many others were rushed to the emergency room with various injuries.

In a post on Twitter today, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has appealed to the Police to help restore law and order in Adoagyiri.

He also wants the Police to deal ruthlessly with all criminal elements that will be arrested in accordance with the law.

“My people are peaceful, the Police should help to restore law and order, while the right steps and interventions are employed. I am grateful to the IGP so far. However, let's sustain the intervention and deal 'ruthless' with all criminal elements in and around,” the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP shared in his post on social media.

As part of efforts by the Police to restore law and order, Police officers are heavily present in Adoagyiri to ensure the safety of all residents.

Investigations are ongoing to arrest the people behind the violence.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

