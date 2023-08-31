My people are peaceful; help restore order – Annoh-Dompreh appeals to Police after violent clashes in Adoagyiri

31.08.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has appealed to the Police to help restore law and order in his Constituency.

This follows violent clashes on Tuesday, August 29, over a protracted chieftaincy dispute in Adoagyiri.

The violent clashes resulted in the death of two people who were shot while several others sustained various injuries and had to be rushed to the emergency room for medical care.

Reacting to the violence in his Constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has jumped to the defense of his people, insisting that they are very peace-loving people.

In a post on social media, he admonished the Police to deal ruthlessly with all criminal elements that will be arrested.

“My people are peaceful, the Police should help to restore law and order, while the right steps and interventions are employed. I am grateful to the IGP so far. However, let's sustain the intervention and deal 'ruthless' with all criminal elements in and around,” Frank Annoh-Dompreh said in a post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, there is heavy security in Adoagyiri as the Police work to restore order and deal with the persons behind the violent clashes.