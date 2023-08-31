ModernGhana logo
31.08.2023 Social News

Chief Justice Torkornoo seeks counsel from Otumfuo

Chief Justice Torkornoo seeks counsel from Otumfuo
31.08.2023 LISTEN

Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo, has formally introduced herself as Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asante King.

In a ceremony marked by profound significance, Justice Torkornoo was joined by a contingent of judiciary officials as she made her way to the illustrious Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Within the walls of the palace, she took the opportunity to acquaint the Asantehene with her new and esteemed role as the leader of the country's Judiciary.

Justice Torkornoo sought the wisdom, guidance, and blessings of the Asantehene as she embarks on her pivotal journey as the Chief Justice.

This audience with the Asantehene was more than a mere formality; but a heartfelt interaction that underscored the mutual respect between the judiciary and the chieftaincy institution.

—Classfmonline.com

