Garment and textiles companies receive fund from YEA

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has disbursed funds for the newly launched “Youth in Garment and Textile Module”.

The disbursement, which was done yesterday, August 30, would end middle of September 2023.

All shortlisted beneficiary applicants across the country, have received their funds.

Ahead of the disbursement, the YEA requested that all beneficiary companies must have active bank accounts as a condition for the disbursement of the funds as monies will NOT be paid in cash or through mobile money.

The payments were made in the company’s name submitted to the Agency with an account in a duly recognised commercial bank.

In all, 2000 trainees, 500 small scale dressmaking companies and Forty (40) industrial garment and textile shortlisted companies have received this support.

About the Youth in Garment and Textile Module

The Youth in Garment and Textile Module was launched on 14 August 2023 in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, to create sustainable employment opportunities.

The module aims at bridging the skill gaps as well as creating sustainable employment opportunities for young people interested in tailoring or dressmaking and ultimately contributes towards growth and development.

The module has been designed carefully to afford beneficiaries the opportunity to receive in-depth knowledge and hands-on training in various aspects of tailoring and dressmaking including fabric selection, cutting techniques, sewing, garment construction, pattern making and alterations.