Leaked tape: Exposed police officers to face committee today

Leaked tape: Exposed police officers to face committee today
The Ad-Hoc Parliamentary Committee set up to investigate a plot to remove Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, will continue its sitting today, Thursday, August 31.

The Committee will today hear testimonies from three senior police officers implicated by former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Daniel Bugri Naabu, who appeared before the Committee on Monday as a key witness.

Mr. Naabu confirmed the veracity of the contentious audio when he appeared before the committee.

The leaked audio captured an alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo-Dampare ahead of the 2024 polls.

“Our next sitting will be on Thursday. COP George Alex Mensah will appear, Superintendent Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi will also appear. These are the three individuals who will appear on Thursday,” Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea indicated in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.

In a candid admission, Bugri Naabu confirmed that the crucial conversation, which sparked controversy, did in fact transpire between himself and three other high-ranking police officers.

Bugri Naabu said he had someone record the controversial leaked tape on his behalf to present to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

He further identified the three police officers as Commander Asare, COP Mensah and Superintendent Gyebi.

—Citi Newsroom

