Coups can only be prevented by improving on governance, not arresting and harassing mongers — Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has given advice to African leaders on how to avoid the sudden seizure of power following the many coups on the continent.

He noted that the best way is to improve governance is to better address the basic needs of citizens.

In a tweet on Wednesday, August 30, Mr. Braimah noted that arresting and harassing coup mongers will only provoke such seizure of power.

“The way to prevent coups is not to arrest and harass those who are warning about bad governance and the possibility of a coup. Just improve governance, stop the thievery and the repression. Otherwise, sadly, the coups will continue to happen,” read his post.

His advice follows a recent military coup in Gabon that ended the Bongo family’s 56-year dynasty in the oil-producing country.

Ali Bongo was declared the winner after a disputed presidential election held on Saturday -which would have given him a third term as the president of Gabon.

However, some senior army officers of Gabon however appeared on national television to announce that, they have annulled the election results .

The leaders of the coup “unanimously” selected General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema as the president of a transitional committee tasked with leading the country.