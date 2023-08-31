ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Coups can only be prevented by improving on governance, not arresting and harassing mongers — Sulemana Braimah

Headlines Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has given advice to African leaders on how to avoid the sudden seizure of power following the many coups on the continent.

He noted that the best way is to improve governance is to better address the basic needs of citizens.

In a tweet on Wednesday, August 30, Mr. Braimah noted that arresting and harassing coup mongers will only provoke such seizure of power.

“The way to prevent coups is not to arrest and harass those who are warning about bad governance and the possibility of a coup. Just improve governance, stop the thievery and the repression. Otherwise, sadly, the coups will continue to happen,” read his post.

His advice follows a recent military coup in Gabon that ended the Bongo family’s 56-year dynasty in the oil-producing country.

Ali Bongo was declared the winner after a disputed presidential election held on Saturday -which would have given him a third term as the president of Gabon.

However, some senior army officers of Gabon however appeared on national television to announce that, they have annulled the election results .

The leaders of the coup “unanimously” selected General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema as the president of a transitional committee tasked with leading the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NPP flagbearer race: I can’t be part of this errant run-off process to unjustly truncate previously agreed process– Boakye Agyarko
31.08.2023 | Headlines
Leaked tape: Exposed police officers to face committee today
31.08.2023 | Headlines
Court action against Minority’s protest is in the interest of public safety – Police
31.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

48 minutes ago

Gabon coup: The signs have always been there, it was a question of when — Security Expert Gabon coup: The signs have always been there, it was a question of when — Securi...

48 minutes ago

Toying with democracy, changing constitutions, repressing the opposition are triggers of coups — Col Aboagye Toying with democracy, changing constitutions, repressing the opposition are tri...

48 minutes ago

Coups: African misrule under a 'macabre lazy' democracy has reached its limits — Lloyd Amoah Coups: African misrule under a 'macabre lazy' democracy has reached its limits —...

48 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer race: I cant be part of this errant run-off process to unjustly truncate previously agreed process– Boakye Agyarko NPP flagbearer race: I can’t be part of this errant run-off process to unjustly ...

1 hour ago

Gabon coup chief named interim leader as West condemns Bongo ouster Gabon coup chief named interim leader as West condemns Bongo ouster

1 hour ago

NPP National Council breaking Agyarko and Nimo tie for 5th position not wrong — Deputy General Secretary NPP National Council breaking Agyarko and Nimo tie for 5th position not wrong — ...

1 hour ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Coups can only be prevented by improving on governance, not arresting and harass...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo opens international marine conference Akufo-Addo opens international marine conference

2 hours ago

Firefighters at the scene had put out the flames and search and recovery operations were ongoing. By Michele Spatari AFP Building fire in S.Africa kills more than 70

3 hours ago

Court action against Minoritys protest is in the interest of public safety – Police Court action against Minority’s protest is in the interest of public safety – Po...

Just in....
body-container-line