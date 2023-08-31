Court action against Minority’s protest is in the interest of public safety – Police

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release to provide an update on the Minority in Parliament's planned protest at the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

In the release, the Police have confirmed that an application has been filed seeking a court injunction on the impending protest.

The action has been taken due to a lack of mutual agreement on the selected routes between the Police and the organising parties.

According to the Police, it is in court because it has the interest of public safety in mind.

“As a result, the Police, with the best interest of public safety in mind, have been left with no alternative but to seek legal recourse by approaching the court to determine the matter. Accordingly, today 30th August 2023, the Police filed an application at the court,” part of the release by the Police said.

In the release, the Police assured the public that they remain committed to providing the necessary security for individuals and groups as they exercise their constitutional right to protest.

Below is a copy of the Police press release: