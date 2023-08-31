Alhaji Said Sinare attends John Dumelo's late mother's one-week observation

The former National Vice Chairman of the opposition NDC, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare was part of the dignitaries who were at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra on the 29th of August, 2023, to observe the one-week memorial service of Madam Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo, the beloved mother of Ghanaian actor, farmer, businessman, and politician John Dumelo.

Madam Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo, the late mother of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress, will be laid to rest in October this year.

This was announced by the family during the one-week observation of their beloved mother yesterday, the 29th of August, 2023.

In a Facebook post, the NDC's Zongo president, H.E Alhaji Said Sinare was happy to have seen hundreds of members of the opposition National Democratic Congress trooped in to show comradeship to the Dumelo family at this trying and difficult moment.

Interacting with the media, the NDC said losing a parent is the most painful stage of one’s life, and no amount of money can replace the vacuum created by parents in the lives of their children.

H. E Alhaji Said Sinare, who expressed this sentiment to the media to condole with the young parliamentary candidate hopeful of the opposition NDC, said he was deeply touched by the death of the mother of Mr. John Dumelo.

"Death is inevitable, and it is a test of one’s faith to suffer tragedies in life," he said.

He therefore prayed to God to give Mr. John Dumelo and the entire members of the Dumelo family the fortitude to overcome the grief.

He also prayed to Almighty God to grant the deceased eternal peace and reward her good deeds with paradise.

The event was well attended by media practitioners, business moguls, pastors, political party representatives, and people from all walks of life.