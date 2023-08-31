ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
31.08.2023 General News

You are not learning; attempts to stop Minority’s demo only makes it bigger - Kwakye Ofosu to Police

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye OfosuFormer Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu
31.08.2023 LISTEN

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has opined that it appears government and the Police Service never learn.

This is his reaction to reports that the Greater Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has secured an injunction against the Minority over disagreements with the route for their demonstration next month.

The Minority early this month wrote to the Command to communicate plans to protest to the head office of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on September 5.

Due to the disagreements over the route the Minority intends to use, the Command has now reportedly secured an injunction to stop the upcoming demonstration.

In a post on social media today, Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the Minority’s demonstration only gets bigger if the Police continue attempts to stop the protest.

“This government and their police lackeys never learn. Demonstrations get bigger and more hostile with attempts to scuttle them,” the former Deputy Minister of Communications said.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu argues that the area around the BoG is a public place and marching there poses no security threat to anyone.

Through the September 5 demonstration, the Minority in Parliament will demand the resignation of Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison.

The Minority wants the Governor gone for supervising a GHS60 billion loss and allegedly illegally printing money for government.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

More from General News
ModernGhana Links
Alhaji Said Sinare attends John Dumelo's late mother's one-week observation
31.08.2023 | General News
Small Arms Commission outline plans to combat proliferation of weapons
30.08.2023 | General News
My 'showdown' comment saved my agent’s life – Kennedy Agyapong
30.08.2023 | General News
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Major retired Kojo Boakye-Djan Major retired Boakye Gyan has died at age 81

2 hours ago

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu You are not learning; attempts to stop Minority’s demo only makes it bigger - Kw...

4 hours ago

Hohoe violence: People are destroying public property because they are grieved – Security Analyst Hohoe violence: People are destroying public property because they are grieved –...

4 hours ago

Court grants Civil Servant GH20,000 bail over alleged sharing naked videosof a nurse in WhatsApp video sex Court grants Civil Servant GH₵20,000 bail over alleged sharing naked videos of a...

4 hours ago

Electoral Commission must reconsider venues for limited voter registration – NCCE Electoral Commission must reconsider venues for limited voter registration – NCC...

4 hours ago

NPPs National Council members to decide fate of Boakye Agyarko and Addai-Nimoh in run-off NPP’s National Council members to decide fate of Boakye Agyarko and Addai-Nimoh ...

4 hours ago

Tamale: Tracker exposes Policeman, arrested for allegedly stealing three motorbikes Tamale: Tracker exposes Policeman, arrested for allegedly stealing three motorbi...

5 hours ago

Grassroot members aren't happy with you; let your campaign team do thorough review or lose November polls —Bernard Mornah to Bawumia ‘Grassroot members aren't happy with you; let your campaign team do thorough rev...

5 hours ago

NPP super delegates conference: Bawumias characteristics is appealing; itll help him win November polls —Dr. Asah Asante NPP super delegates conference: Bawumia’s characteristics is appealing; it’ll he...

6 hours ago

'Over 32 of your own super delegates don't like you, how much more Ghanaians' —Lawyer Tamakloe jabs Bawumia 'Over 32% of your own super delegates don't like you, how much more Ghanaians' —...

Just in....
body-container-line