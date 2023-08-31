You are not learning; attempts to stop Minority’s demo only makes it bigger - Kwakye Ofosu to Police

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has opined that it appears government and the Police Service never learn.

This is his reaction to reports that the Greater Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has secured an injunction against the Minority over disagreements with the route for their demonstration next month.

The Minority early this month wrote to the Command to communicate plans to protest to the head office of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on September 5.

Due to the disagreements over the route the Minority intends to use, the Command has now reportedly secured an injunction to stop the upcoming demonstration.

In a post on social media today, Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the Minority’s demonstration only gets bigger if the Police continue attempts to stop the protest.

“This government and their police lackeys never learn. Demonstrations get bigger and more hostile with attempts to scuttle them,” the former Deputy Minister of Communications said.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu argues that the area around the BoG is a public place and marching there poses no security threat to anyone.

Through the September 5 demonstration, the Minority in Parliament will demand the resignation of Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison.

The Minority wants the Governor gone for supervising a GHS60 billion loss and allegedly illegally printing money for government.