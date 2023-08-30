Hohoe violence: People are destroying public property because they are grieved – Security Analyst

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has admonished the Police to do a thorough screening of all persons arrested in Hohoe after the violent clashes.

The Police on Wednesday moved to Gordenu near Hohoe in the Volta Region to restore calm and order following a violent disturbance in which a Police patrol vehicle that was involved in an accident with a motorbike rider was set on fire by some members of the community.

Reacting to the incident, Dr. Adam Bonaa in an interview with Joy News opined that a lot of people are destroying public property because of pain.

He urged the Police to screen all persons arrested in connection with the violence but ensure those who are innocent are freed.

“A lot of people are destroying public property because they are grieved.

“We need to screen the arrested individuals before letting them go. We should definitely allow those who have not committed any crime to go free,” the Security expert said.

Meanwhile, in a press release, the Police have disclosed that two people lost their lives in the violent clash and the motor-rider who sustained injury during the accident is currently receiving medical attention.

So far, twelve people have been arrested and one Bruni pistol retrieved.

The Police say they are continuing with investigation into the incident including the circumstances under which the two people lost their lives.

“Security has since been deepened in Hohoe township and its surrounding communities to ensure law and order,” the Police release added.