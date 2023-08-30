V/R: 12 arrested at Godenu; calm restored after violent clashes

30.08.2023 LISTEN

Calm has been restored to Gbi-Godenu near Hohoe in the Volta Region following violent incidents on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.

The Police have arrested twelve individuals suspected to be involved in the disturbance.

During the apprehensions, a Bruni pistol was seized by the police.

The Police have also beefed up security in the community and its environs to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

A police vehicle affiliated with the Hohoe District Police Command in the Volta Region was set on fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

The circumstances surrounding the arson remain unclear.

The torched vehicle, bearing registration number GP 590, had previously been involved in a collision with a motorcyclist who was suspected of carrying illicit substances believed to be marijuana.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision led to the motorcyclist falling into an open drain.

Subsequently, law enforcement personnel transported the injured individual to a medical facility, leaving the police vehicle unattended at the scene.

Upon their return, the police officers discovered that the vehicle had been set ablaze.

The motive behind the arson remains unknown. Despite initial suspicions, no illegal substances were found on the injured motorcyclist, further deepening the mystery surrounding the incident.

