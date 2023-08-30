ModernGhana logo
‘Grassroot members aren't happy with you; let your campaign team do thorough review or lose November polls’ — Bernard Mornah to Bawumia

Bernard Mornah, former Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has cautioned Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia not to underestimate the dissatisfaction among grassroots members of the NPP despite his convincing victory in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) super delegates conference.

Mr Mornah revealed that following his interactions with NPP grassroots members in the Upper West Region, it became evident that they were far from impressed with Vice President Bawumia's bid to secure the party's flagbearer position.

These members believed that Bawumia's association with the Akufo-Addo-led government contributed to the economic challenges experienced by Ghanaians.

The former PNC chairman issued a warning that if Bawumia's campaign team become complacent due to their success in the Super Delegates Conference, they might face defeat in the main election scheduled for November 4.

Speaking during a panel discussion on TV3, Bernard Mornah advised Dr. Bawumia and his team to critically assess the elections and focus on persuading the grassroots to solidify his victory as the NPP's flagbearer.

"In my view, the vice president's camp should be concerned. His campaign team needs to conduct a thorough review because the outcome of the super delegates conference doesn't guarantee the same result on November 4.

“It won't be the same. When I visited the Upper West region, many NPP members participating in the November 4 elections didn't share the same mindset as President Akufo-Addo, but they remained silent, waiting for the super delegates conference to conclude.

"Having interacted with some of these NPP members," Mornah continued, "they expressed the sentiment that if President Akufo-Addo's governance is not satisfactory, then Vice President Bawumia, being part of the administration, cannot distance himself from it and claim that his ideas weren't heeded by Akufo-Addo."

Gideon Afful Amoako
