30.08.2023 Education

Nkwanta Presby SHS assault: GES statement, actions 'cosmetic' — Activist

30.08.2023 LISTEN

A youth activist, Bright Botchwey has strongly criticised the Ghana Education Service's (GES) management for their response to the incident involving a female student who was slapped and punched by the assistant headmaster of Nkwanta Presby SHS.

The victim was reportedly battered by Mr Derick Abu Yeboah due to her failure to secure permission before leaving the school premises.

The youth activist believes that the statement released by GES regarding the incident is merely an attempt to save face.

He asserts that the school has not provided genuine support to the victim.

Instead, the medical expenses for the 15-year-old student were covered by Mr. Emmanuel Agyepong, her uncle.

According to the activist, GES's statement was a superficial gesture intended to gain public sympathy rather than a sincere effort to address the matter that has gained widespread attention on social media.

The activist argued that the actions taken by GES, such as relieving the Assistant Headteacher of his duties, are insufficient to address the severity of the situation.

He expressed his disappointment with the District Commander for not pursuing more substantial actions.

The activist believes that the District Commander should have prepared a legal case and forwarded it to the Attorney General for legal guidance.

In the activist's view, the appropriate course of action should involve the prosecution of the Assistant Headteacher rather than merely removing him from his post.

He expressed these concerns during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's mid-day news on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

The activist emphasised that the central issue at hand is the assault committed by the Assistant Headteacher, and he is dissatisfied with the way GES and the authorities have handled the situation thus far.

Source: Classfmonline.com

