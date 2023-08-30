My 'showdown' comment saved my agent’s life – Kennedy Agyapong

30.08.2023 LISTEN

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has justified his showdown comment captured in a viral video during Saturday’s Special Delegates Conference.

In a tweet, the Assin Central Member of Parliament noted that his reaction was against injustice that endangered the life of his polling station agent in the North East region.

“I reacted against injustice and that saved the life of GANIU one of my polling station agents in North East. #ShowDown”.

Ken Agyapong’s justification comes after he met the elections committee of the NPP for over five hours to discuss some concerns during the special delegates conference.

Alhassan Abdul Ganiyu, the agent of Kennedy Agyapong addressing the press also indicated that the tantrums by his boss during the party’s special delegates conference last Saturday saved him and two other agents.

Mr Ganiyu, however, explained that, but for the intervention, his life and that of other agents would have been at risk.

“The regional chairman said they will give us some amount of money, GH¢2000 and we said no we are not there for money. He insisted that he would increase the money by GH¢1000 and we said no, we are not going to go by any amount.

“Whatever amount you are going to give to us, we are not ready for it. Then after we told him we were leaving, myself, Alan’s agent and Kwadwo Poku’s agent, we said we were leaving, he ran and locked the door…telling us to better go and sign.”

“He told us if we happen to move out he would allow the boys to attack us. And we said he should allow us to go so that the boys attack us on the way. So upon hearing the reportage, Honourable Kennedy quickly responded to what had transpired, they began to slow down the strategies and the pressure they were mounting on us. Then they all started moving out and we also had our way to move out,” he explained.

His explanation, however, contradicts that of Mr Agyapong’s campaign team who explained on Monday that the showdown comment by Mr Agyapong only meant that he was going to win the November 4 polls and should not be deemed as a threat to the president and Vice President.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of the NPP’s Elections Committee, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has disclosed that the committee on Tuesday held positive discussions with flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong over his viral showdown comment during the special delegates conference.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said “We also had an opportunity to meet with one of the aspirants who made certain statements that went viral and had a positive engagement with him. And I must say that so far so good. We should be meeting again on Thursday and once we are done on Thursday, the committee should come out and make known to you its conclusion. But so far so good, all is well and we appreciate their cooperation so far.”

—Citi Newsroom