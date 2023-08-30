ModernGhana logo
Intensify education on limited voter registration – NCCE to EC

The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana to intensify public education on the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

The Commission further advised the EC to employ the services of mobile vans to educate the populace.

Deputy Chairperson, Samuel Asare Akumoah, emphasised the need for the EC to explain to the people the need to take part in the registration exercise.

The EC is set to comment a limited voter registration for eligible Ghanaians who turned 18 years after the 2020 registration exercise and other eligible voters from September 12, 2023, to October 2, 2023.

“In the past, the motivation was that the voter’s ID card was used for things other than elections, so people would spend money to go and get it. Now they have Ghana Card, which they can use for other things. If this is for elections, and he thinks he doesn’t need it, he will not register. We need to motivate them, it’s mandatory that we provide access,” the Deputy Chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education said.

Some seven political parties in the country are unhappy with the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to restrict the upcoming voter registration exercise to its district offices.

According to the political parties, such a move would disenfranchise a number of Ghanaians who have attained the voting age.

They want the commission to instead open up the process for the exercise to be conducted at the electoral areas.

The seven political parties have thus promised not to rest until the EC registers every eligible Ghanaian who has attained the voting age.

—Citi Newsroom

