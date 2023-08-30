ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP super delegates conference: There’s no research, mathematical proof that Bawumia’s victory reflects November polls’ — Kwesi Pratt 

Headlines NPP super delegates conference: Theres no research, mathematical proof that Bawumias victory reflects November polls —Kwesi Pratt
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has opined on notion that the outcome of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Special Delegates Congress, will necessarily reflect in the November 4 elections.

Mr Pratt's remark is in reaction to claims made by a member of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, Dennis Miracles that the winner of the Special Delegates Congress would inevitably secure victory in the upcoming November elections.

"Whoever wins Saturday's election will win the November 4 elections. That is a matter of fact,” Dennis Miracles stated.

Mr Pratt, known for his seasoned analysis, refuted the assertion, arguing that there is a lack of scientific or mathematical evidence to support such claims.

According to him, the Special Delegates Congress comprised a subset of the party's overall delegate body, representing only 0.4% of the more than 200,000 delegates expected to vote in the November elections.

"In terms of sampling, there is no mathematical reason to find that it represents the final result," Pratt emphasized during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

The November 4 elections will see five candidates vying for the NPP's flagbearer position.

The contenders include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, and either former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko or NPP leading member Thomas Addai Nimoh.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Gabon coup: Pray for me to end my tenure in office peacefully; the battle is indeed the Lord's — Akufo-Addo
30.08.2023 | Headlines
Coups can’t offer Africa’s needed solution, but improvement in governance – Sulemana Braimah
30.08.2023 | Headlines
Gabon coup scare: Pray for Ghana to remain united and peaceful – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians
30.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

KILLED! Paa Kofi Man killed at galamsey site at Sefwi Abrokof

1 hour ago

COP George Alex Mensah Leaked Tape: Committee to grill 'IGP coup plotters' COP Mensah, others tomorrow

1 hour ago

Weve been tricked with Planting for Foods and Jobs programme – Minority We’ve been tricked with Planting for Foods and Jobs programme – Minority

1 hour ago

Dont bring confusion to Ghana – Goaso Chief warns Jean Mensa over voter registration exercise Don’t bring confusion to Ghana – Goaso Chief warns Jean Mensa over voter registr...

1 hour ago

UER: Well march half-naked if our broken bridge not fixed in three months – Sirigu queen mothers warn govt UE/R: We’ll march half-naked if our broken bridge not fixed in three months – Si...

2 hours ago

Bawumia will easily win primaries; withdraw from race and save NPP the stress – Bryan Acheampong to Alan, others Bawumia will easily win primaries; withdraw from race and save NPP the stress – ...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Gabon coup scare: Pray for Ghana to remain united and peaceful – Akufo-Addo to G...

2 hours ago

This is the first and last of any attacks on my agents—Alan Kyerematen warns NPP leadership This is the first and last of any attacks on my agents—Alan Kyerematen warns NPP...

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement Gabon coup: Ghana doesn’t need a coup, we want Akufo-Addo to finish his wickedne...

2 hours ago

Jubilation in Gabon as military coup ends Bongo family's 56-year rule Jubilation in Gabon as military coup ends Bongo family's 56-year rule

Just in....
body-container-line