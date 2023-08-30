Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has opined on notion that the outcome of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Special Delegates Congress, will necessarily reflect in the November 4 elections.

Mr Pratt's remark is in reaction to claims made by a member of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, Dennis Miracles that the winner of the Special Delegates Congress would inevitably secure victory in the upcoming November elections.

"Whoever wins Saturday's election will win the November 4 elections. That is a matter of fact,” Dennis Miracles stated.

Mr Pratt, known for his seasoned analysis, refuted the assertion, arguing that there is a lack of scientific or mathematical evidence to support such claims.

According to him, the Special Delegates Congress comprised a subset of the party's overall delegate body, representing only 0.4% of the more than 200,000 delegates expected to vote in the November elections.

"In terms of sampling, there is no mathematical reason to find that it represents the final result," Pratt emphasized during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

The November 4 elections will see five candidates vying for the NPP's flagbearer position.

The contenders include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, and either former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko or NPP leading member Thomas Addai Nimoh.