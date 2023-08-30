It'll be very difficult to tell Gabonese the coup is needless — Kwaku Asante

Kwaku Krobea Asante, Ghanaian fact-checker

Ghanaian fact-checker, Kwaku Krobea Asante has described the recent coup in Niger as a right thing for the nation.

He acknowledged the fact military coups are unfortunate but indicated that the Gabonese have suffered enough and need an end to the recently ousted government.

“Coups are unfortunate but it’s very difficult to look into the eyes of the people of Gabon today and tell them this coup is needless,” he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday, August 30.

Following a disputed election in which President Ali Bongo secured a third term, some senior military officers has declared a seizure to the constitutional rule.

The junta announced via a national television Gabon 24 on Wednesday, August 30 that their mission is to defend the peace of the country from the current leadership.

This, if successful, will end the 56-year-old Bongo family dynasty in the oil-producing Central African country.

Africa has since 2020 experienced 10 successful coups and 9 failed attempts in countries like Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, and others.

The plotters have always cited corruption, mismanagement of the economy, long-term leadership and others as the cause of their actions.