ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gabon coup: Pray for me to end my tenure in office peacefully; the battle is indeed the Lord's — Akufo-Addo

Headlines Gabon coup: Pray for me to end my tenure in office peacefully; the battle is indeed the Lord's — Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he hopes for a peaceful end of his term in office.

According to him, Ghanaians should have faith in his leadership.

Addressing a valedictory service for Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi outgoing chairperson of Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Kyebi in the Eastern region, he stated, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing.”

“Pray for me and the people I have appointed to various positions with responsibilities that we will continue to exercise our responsibilities with humility and integrity. Pray for Ghana that It remains united in peace and continues to thrive for progress and prosperity. I continue to abide in faith in the Almighty God to help advance the fortunes of our nation accompanied by appropriate policies, determination, and hard work on our part,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo added.

He continued that the fortunes of Ghana will change for the better.

“I urge all of you gathered here to have the same believe that the fortunes of Ghana under His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be assured. The battle is indeed the Lord's," he emphasized.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NPP super delegates conference: There’s no research, mathematical proof that Bawumia’s victory reflects November polls’ — Kwesi Pratt 
30.08.2023 | Headlines
Coups can’t offer Africa’s needed solution, but improvement in governance – Sulemana Braimah
30.08.2023 | Headlines
Gabon coup scare: Pray for Ghana to remain united and peaceful – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians
30.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

KILLED! Paa Kofi Man killed at galamsey site at Sefwi Abrokof

1 hour ago

COP George Alex Mensah Leaked Tape: Committee to grill 'IGP coup plotters' COP Mensah, others tomorrow

1 hour ago

Weve been tricked with Planting for Foods and Jobs programme – Minority We’ve been tricked with Planting for Foods and Jobs programme – Minority

1 hour ago

Dont bring confusion to Ghana – Goaso Chief warns Jean Mensa over voter registration exercise Don’t bring confusion to Ghana – Goaso Chief warns Jean Mensa over voter registr...

1 hour ago

UER: Well march half-naked if our broken bridge not fixed in three months – Sirigu queen mothers warn govt UE/R: We’ll march half-naked if our broken bridge not fixed in three months – Si...

2 hours ago

Bawumia will easily win primaries; withdraw from race and save NPP the stress – Bryan Acheampong to Alan, others Bawumia will easily win primaries; withdraw from race and save NPP the stress – ...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Gabon coup scare: Pray for Ghana to remain united and peaceful – Akufo-Addo to G...

2 hours ago

This is the first and last of any attacks on my agents—Alan Kyerematen warns NPP leadership This is the first and last of any attacks on my agents—Alan Kyerematen warns NPP...

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement Gabon coup: Ghana doesn’t need a coup, we want Akufo-Addo to finish his wickedne...

2 hours ago

Jubilation in Gabon as military coup ends Bongo family's 56-year rule Jubilation in Gabon as military coup ends Bongo family's 56-year rule

Just in....
body-container-line