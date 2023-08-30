Gabon coup: Pray for me to end my tenure in office peacefully; the battle is indeed the Lord's — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he hopes for a peaceful end of his term in office.

According to him, Ghanaians should have faith in his leadership.

Addressing a valedictory service for Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi outgoing chairperson of Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Kyebi in the Eastern region, he stated, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing.”

“Pray for me and the people I have appointed to various positions with responsibilities that we will continue to exercise our responsibilities with humility and integrity. Pray for Ghana that It remains united in peace and continues to thrive for progress and prosperity. I continue to abide in faith in the Almighty God to help advance the fortunes of our nation accompanied by appropriate policies, determination, and hard work on our part,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo added.

He continued that the fortunes of Ghana will change for the better.

“I urge all of you gathered here to have the same believe that the fortunes of Ghana under His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be assured. The battle is indeed the Lord's," he emphasized.