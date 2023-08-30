Congratulations for gaining your independence from Bongo family oppression – Manasseh to Gabonese after coup

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghanaian investigative journalist

Award-winning Ghanaian investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has congratulated Gabonese following a recent coup by some senior military officers.

Mr Manasseh noted that the power seizure has ended the over 50 years of oppression suffered under the seeming Bongo family dynasty.

In a tweet on Wednesday, August 30, he expressed hopes that the military can immediately initiate a process for the reinstatement of a constitutional rule.

“Congratulations to the military and people of Gabon for their independence after 53 years of oppression by one family. I hope the military will initiate the process to begin civilian and democratic governance in the country,” his tweet reads.

Following a disputed election in which President Ali Bongo secured a third term, some senior military officers has declared a seizure to the constitutional rule.

The junta announced via a national television Gabon 24 on Wednesday, August 30 that their mission is to defend the peace of the country from the current leadership.

This, if successful, will end the 56-year-old Bongo family dynasty in the oil-producing Central African country.

Africa has since 2020 experienced 10 successful coups and 9 failed attempts in countries like Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, and others.

The plotters have always cited corruption, mismanagement of the economy, long-term leadership and others as the cause of their actions.