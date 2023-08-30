Coups can’t offer Africa’s needed solution, but improvement in governance – Sulemana Braimah

Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has waded into the conversations around the military coup in Gabon.

Following a disputed election in which President Ali Bongo secured a third term, some senior military officers has declared a seizure of the constitutional rule.

The junta announced via a national television Gabon 24 on Wednesday, August 30 that their mission is to defend the peace of the country from the current leadership.

Reacting to the coup that ended the 56-year-old Bongo family dynasty in the oil-producing Central African country, Mr. Braimah said the coup is needless.

He noted that no matter the situation, military intervention can never offer the right solution but improving on governance system is the best way.

“A military-led government can't be a democracy, but not all civilian-led administrations can be said to be democratic. In Africa, we predominantly have civilian autocrats and thieves. What we need to do is continue to work on improving governance. Coups can't be the solution,” he wrote on Wednesday, August 30.

Africa has since 2020 experienced 10 successful coups and 9 failed attempts in countries like Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, and others.

The plotters have always cited corruption, mismanagement of the economy, long-term leadership and others as the cause of their actions.