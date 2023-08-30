Mahama donates GHS20,000, items to former Black Queens Goalkeeper

30.08.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has donated an amount of GHS18,000 as rent payment for the former Black Queens goalkeeper Mamunatu Suleiman.

He also donated an amount of GHS2,000, assorted drinks, mineral water, rice and gallon of cooking oil to Mamunatu.

The donation was done on behalf of Mr Mahama who is out of the country by the former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Masloc Mr. Mustapha Abubakar, the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Alhaji Cole Younger and Dr. Mustapha Ahmed.

The former President upon hearing the about the plight of Mamunatu Suleiman that she's been living in a wooden kiosk instructed his team to as a matter of urgency lend a helping hand to the former shotstopper.

The former goalie who was obviously overwhelmed expressed her profound gratitude to ex-President for coming to her aid.

The former President has also come out with initiatives that will provide quarterly financial support and food items to veteran actors who are in need.

Per the arrangement veteran actors will meet every quarter at Adabraka to collect assorted items such as rice, cooking oil, sardine, mackerel and cash through Mr. Beautiful, a veteran actor.

The former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana opened up on her unfortunate state following her retirement from active football in a viral video on YouTube where she confirmed living in a make-shift house at Kaneshie in Accra.

The 45-year-old goalkeeper played over 30 matches for the Ghanaian women’s national team in a career that spanned over a decade.

She was also part of the Black Queens teams that featured at the 1999, 2003 and 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.

She said despite her decorated career, she earned very little while playing football, which has resulted in her current situation.

The former goalkeeper’s current situation comes as a shock, especially as she’s been involved in some football-related roles since hanging her gloves.