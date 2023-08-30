Online Risks: Online Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Releases Phone Numbers To Public For Effective Counseling

30.08.2023 LISTEN

The Founder and Publisher of Internet Safety Magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, on Saturday released phone numbers to members of the public for effective counseling on how to avoid online risks such as cyber crimes, online scams, cyber bullying, online gaming addiction, among others.

While addressing newsmen in Ibadan during the unveiling of the phone numbers, Onadipe said many people have lost their hard-earned money through cyber crimes because there was no one they could share their experiences with before they fell victim.

Onadipe further noted that many youths and young children have committed suicide through what they learnt on the internet after they got the wrong information online and embraced it.

"In our society of today, many smartphone users, including young children have abused the internet and the only thing most people enjoy on the internet now is watching of pornographic materials which later leads to addiction.

"This is very bad and it's having a lot of negative impact on our society, particularly on the academic performance and future of the young children," he said.

The cyber safety advocate urged all parents to embrace the initiative and encourage their children to call the phone numbers any time they need information about how to avoid online risks.

"I will like to remind us that no one is immune to online risks. Anyone can become a victim at any time. Please don't wait until you become a victim. This initiative is not only for youths and young children. It is for all smartphone and internet users irrespective of age, sex, status, tribe or location," he said.

Onadipe also appealed to cyber criminals to call any of the phone numbers for effective counseling and rehabilitation, adding that adequate preparation has been made for them on how they can be rehabilitated.

In his final statement, the online safety advocate urged the general public to call any of these phone numbers for effective counseling on how to avoid falling victim to online dangers:

+234-(0)8095899404

+234-(0)8122102106