Jubilation in Gabon as military coup ends Bongo family's 56-year rule

Scenes of jubilation played out on the streets of Libreville as Gabonese citizens celebrated a military coup that ousted President Ali Bongo's government.

Bongo's family has ruled Gabon for over half a century.

The coup comes just after a disputed election declared Bongo the winner of a highly contested third term.

But senior military officers rejected the results in a televised address, stating they now represent Gabon's security forces.

Gunfire rang out in the capital as the stunning announcement was made.

The officers said all state institutions are dissolved and borders closed indefinitely. If successful, this would mark Gabon's first coup since gaining independence in 1960.

It follows a string of recent coups across West and Central Africa amid dissatisfaction with incumbent regimes.

Critics accused the Bongo dynasty of mismanaging Gabon's oil wealth while many languish in poverty.

A military spokesman declared, "The country is undergoing severe institutional, political, economic and social crises." He stated the coup's goal is "to defend the peace by ending the current regime."

President Bongo's family has dominated Gabonese politics since his father Omar Bongo became president in 1967.

After his death in 2009, Ali Bongo narrowly won an election to replace him. Accusations of corruption and autocratic rule have dogged his time in office.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

