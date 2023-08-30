Issues at BoG troubling; every Ghanaian must join Minority to protest against the rot — DCN-Ghana

30.08.2023 LISTEN

The Democratic Credentials Network, Ghana (DCN-Ghana) has indicated that it will join the Minority in Parliament in September to protest at the head office of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The Network in a press release has described the GHS60 billion losses and printing of cash for government by the Central Bank as troubling.

DCN-Ghana insists that it is important for all Ghanaians to join the Minority to stage the protest against BoG.

Below is a copy of the release from the Democratic Credentials Network, Ghana.

29/08/2023

PRESS RELEASE:

Democratic Credentials Network Ghana backs Minority on #OccupyBOG demo and call on Ghanaians to fully participate.

The Democratic Credentials Network, Ghana (DCN-Ghana) over the last couple of days followed with keen interest development in the media by the minority in Parliament and their intended plan to engage in civil action should the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, his deputies and Board of Directors failed to resign.

In fact, we are completely scandalized by the facts on the procurement infractions being supervised by Governor, Mr. Addison and the Board.

The secret printing of about GH 60 billion which led to hyper inflation of about 54.1% resulting in negative economic impact on Ghanaians is another grave concern of the Ghanaian masses.

We are also aware of how BoG had sheepishly and shamelessly altered the initial budget allocated towards the building of the infamous new Head office of the central bank at a time Ghanaians are struggling with harsh and debilitating economic conditions.

As a Think Tank aimed at influencing public policy and serving as a check on public institutions including the Bank of Ghana, we commend the Minority Group and other progressive forces for their collective actions in ensuring that management ills at BoG are corrected.

Having weighed the troubling issues at BoG, it is important DCN-GHANA also join the Minority group to demonstrate against the rotten deals going on at the BoG. As such, we are calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians to join the demonstration being organized by the Minority Group of Ghana's Parliament dubbed#OccupyBOG scheduled for 5th September, 2023.

Signed.

Communications Directorate, DCN-GHANA

0555986108