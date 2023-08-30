PFJ Phase II: There must be no wasteful shortcuts unless 'buying votes' is part of your plan – Franklin Cudjoe to gov’t

The Founding President and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has admonished government to do things right under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

President Akufo-Addo on Monday, August 28, launched Phase II of the Programme at the University of Development Studies, Tamale.

Phase Two of the PFJ Programme is a five-year master plan for the transformation of agriculture in Ghana.

The objective is to transform and modernise Ghana’s agriculture through the development of a selected commodity value chain, with active private sector participation.

Sharing his view on the launch of Phase II of PFJ, Franklin Cudjoe says it will be better to convert it into cheap credits and fix bad roads in the country.

He insists that there must be no wasteful shortcuts in the programme unless 'buying votes' is part of the plan of government.

“Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) phase 2 announced. Just get good land & the govt will give you farm inputs. PFJ 1 worked well only in 2017. Inputs such as fertilisers were shared but eloped to Togo, Burkina Faso etc.

“Better to convert these dodgy interventions to cheap credits, fix the bad roads, reduced taxes and let every farmer buy his own inputs. There must be no wasteful shortcuts unless 'buying votes' is part of the plan. It is a very bad idea. IMF shine your eyes and please check these schemes,” Franklin Cudjoe shared in a post on Facebook.

Under Phase II of PFJ, government is set to use five key elements as catalysts for the modernisation and transformation of Ghana’s agriculture.

They include an input credit system that provides farmers with access to inputs such are as- seeds fertilizers and pesticides; high-quality inputs and other support services for improving productivity and yields; and storage infrastructure and logistic hub to improve storage and distribution of produce and reduce postharvest losses.

The others are off-taker arrangements/commodity trading to improve farmer access to markets, and guarantee fair prices for their crops; and a digitised platform for management, monitoring and coordination to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the programme.