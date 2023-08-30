Two dead, others injured in Nsawam Adoagyiri shooting incident

Two persons have died as a result of a shooting incident that occurred at Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region.

The two unidentified persons were part of four people who sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Nsawam government hospital on Tuesday following a renewed chieftaincy dispute in the area.

Last week, one person sustained a gunshot wound moments after some kingmakers from the Abuakwa Traditional Council under heavy police and military protection installed a parallel chief for Nsawam Adoagyiri.

A situation that angered residents of Nsawam Adoagyiri who paid homage to Akyem Kotoku.

Tuesday’s shooting incident according to Citi News sources occurred during a float through the principal streets of Nsawam by the parallel chief Chief Barima Adu Korkoor III moments after he returned from the Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, after swearing an oath to Okyehene and the Abuakwa Traditional Council following his enstoolment last week.

Even though police have commenced their investigations into the violent incident that has led to the death of the two persons in the municipality, residents in the community are growing increasingly worried about insecurity.

They are also afraid reprisal attacks may escalate the situation if not immediately addressed by the Ministry of National Security, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and all relevant stakeholders.