ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

JUSAG to petition Dampare to increase security at courts

Social News JUSAG to petition Dampare to increase security at courts
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has declared its intention to petition the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, to increase security at the various courts.

JUSAG says recent attacks on judicial staff are unacceptable.

Speaking to Citi News after some irate youth attacked the Tamale Circuit Court, JUSAG President Samuel Afotey Otu said the police must protect the courts.

“We have laws of the land when issues of this sort happen, we have a way of dealing with them. So we call on the police to deal with them. We also call for more support from the government as well as the police service, headed by the IGP to make sure they provide security, and more security personnel when such cases are going on in the courts. So we want them to intensify their security,” the President of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana appealed.

Background
The Tamale District Court was attacked on Monday, August 28, 2023, when some residents stormed the court premises in large numbers and pelted the court with stones, destroying fixtures and injuring a police officer.

This led to an exchange of gunfire between the police and the irate youth.

The youth besieged the court, claiming to ensure that a drug peddler who had been causing destruction to the lives of the youth through his business was adequately prosecuted.

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has condemned the unlawful invasion of the premises of the Tamale District Court by some residents in the area.

However, the chief of Tamale, Gulkpegu Naa, has called on the police to immediately and unconditionally release the suspects arrested in connection with the attack on the Tamale District Court on Monday, August 28, 2023.

The suspects were arrested after a group of irate youth stormed the court premises and pelted it with stones, destroying fixtures and injuring a police officer.

The youth were protesting the release of a drug dealer who they accused of being shielded by the police.

Following the attack, 13 suspects were arrested. Addressing the media on behalf of the chief, Saha Naa Abdul Latif, said the police should release the suspects and return their motorbikes.

He also alleged that the police stormed the Gukpe Naa’s Palace and started shooting into the palace, wounding five people.

— Citi Newsroom

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Two dead, others injured in Nsawam Adoagyiri shooting incident
30.08.2023 | Social News
CETAG meets NLC today over withheld salaries
30.08.2023 | Social News
'World Mad People Day' celebrated with massive street carnival in Nigeria [VIDEO]
30.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Alan Kyerematen, NPP flagbearer hopeful NPP leadership bias against Alan Kyerematen – Deputy Spokesperson

1 hour ago

'World Mad People Day' celebrated with massive street carnival in Nigeria VIDEO 'World Mad People Day' celebrated with massive street carnival in Nigeria [VIDEO...

1 hour ago

Two dead, others injured in Nsawam Adoagyiri shooting incident Two dead, others injured in Nsawam Adoagyiri shooting incident

1 hour ago

l wont step down for Boakye Agyarko – Addai-Nimoh readies for run-off l won’t step down for Boakye Agyarko – Addai-Nimoh readies for run-off

1 hour ago

JUSAG to petition Dampare to increase security at courts JUSAG to petition Dampare to increase security at courts

1 hour ago

The address was read by an officer flanked by a group of a dozen army colonels, members of the elite Republican Guard, regular soldiers. By - Gabon 24AFP Army officers say toppled Gabon govt

2 hours ago

The address was read by an officer flanked by a group of a dozen army colonels, members of the elite Republican Guard, regular soldiers. By - Gabon 24AFP Gabon army officers say election result cancelled, 'regime' ended

12 hours ago

Francis Addai-Nimoh I expected over 100 votes in NPP’s special delegates conference – Francis Addai-...

12 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo Markin Meeting with Ken Agyapong over ‘showdown’ comment positive – Afenyo-Markin

12 hours ago

NPP polls: Itll never happen that Bawumia wont win; Ill stop politics if he doesnt win — Nana Obiri Boahen NPP polls: ‘It’ll never happen that Bawumia won’t win; I’ll stop politics if he ...

Just in....
body-container-line