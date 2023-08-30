ModernGhana logo
'World Mad People Day' celebrated with massive street carnival in Nigeria [VIDEO]

A street carnival was held in Kano, Nigeria on Tuesday, August 29, to celebrate 'World Mad People Day.'

Viral video shows dozens participating in the event, dressed in tattered clothing and displaying eccentric behavior as they paraded through the streets.

The carnival was organized by a local group to raise awareness and advocate for better treatment of the mentally ill, according to reports.

Many participants appeared to act out stereotypical attributes of mental illness, shouting, dancing erratically and engaging in unusual antics.

Video shared on social media by prominent Nigerian military blog ZagazOlaMakama depicts the costumed revelers gathering and processing down city streets. Large crowds lined the route to observe the spectacle.

Some onlookers found the event entertaining, while others considered it offensive and degrading to those suffering from mental health issues.

Advocates who arranged the carnival maintain it was meant to be thought-provoking, shedding light on the challenges faced by the mentally ill in Nigeria. But critics argue the stunt promoted harmful stereotypes and stigmatization.

Mental health care remains underfunded and inadequate across much of Nigeria. Many patients lack access to services and treatment, with their conditions often misunderstood or feared.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Page: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

