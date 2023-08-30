NPP leading member congratulates Bawumia

Following his emphatic victory in the NPP Super Delegates conference, more congratulatory messages from various quarters continue to pour in for Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member of the ruling NPP, is asking the Vice-president and his supporters to be measured in their celebrations and look at the bigger contest slated for November 4, 2023, which would require more efforts, especially at the grassroots.

He noted in an interview with the media in Sunyani that last Saturday's victory could translate into another resounding triumph, come November 4, and even more emphatic win in next year's general election when there is unity of purpose among followers of Dr. Bawumia.

To this end, he has entreated the supporters to avoid casting insinuations on the other contestants, and rather focus on the main work, which entails effective engagement with all delegates, especially at the various polling stations and constituencies.

He said the victory of the Vice-President is a victory for the entire party since breaking the 8-year alternating pattern of political power is highly possible with him as the presidential candidate.

He therefore urged the Vice-President to continue with his good works, composure and humility.

Mr. Yaw Dabie Appiah said intemperate language and hooliganism cannot win power for the party since Ghanaians will only vote for a decent candidate with high sense of maturity.

He urged the party supporters to remain calm and resolute, and forge ahead in unity while refraining from all unguided statements to win the crucial 2024 elections.

According to him, members of the National Democratic Congress, as usual, are engaging in propaganda and machiavellian tactics just to deceive Ghanaians and win political power.

He therefore urged the party to be strategic in handling this misinformation and disinformation of the NDC.

Last Saturday, the Vice-President polled 629 votes (68.15%) of the total votes cast.

He was followed by Kennedy Agyapong, who had 132 votes (14.30%). On the third and fourth positions were Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who polled 95 and 36 votes respectively. Both Boakye Agyarko and Mr. Addai-Nimo came 5th with nine votes each.