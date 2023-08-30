ModernGhana logo
NPP polls: ‘It’ll never happen that Bawumia won’t win; I’ll stop politics if he doesn’t win’ —  Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has vowed to quit politics if Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia does not emerge as the NPP's flagbearer in the upcoming party polls on November 4.

Mr Boahen’s comment follows Bawumia's massive win of NPP’s Super Delegates Conference on Saturday.

Declaring his unwavering confidence in Bawumia's victory and prominence within the party, he emphatically stated, "The Bawumia agenda and the Bawumia issue are non-negotiable.

“It will never happen that Bawumia will not win. No, it won't happen anywhere. I will stop politics if he doesn’t win because I don’t just talk.

“So whatever I say, don’t challenge but just accept."

In a recent interview with Kwabena Mensah Abrompah on Radio Univers on August 28, 2023, Mr Boahen confidently predicted that Vice President Bawumia would secure victory in not less than 200 out of the 275 constituencies.

Mr Boahen's bold assertion stems from his extensive understanding of Ghana's political history, as he emphasized, "When it comes to Ghana politics, I cannot be taken out, especially when it comes to history, because since I was born, I know the history of this country when it comes to politics. So, whatever I say, you must believe it."

The recent NPP Super Delegates Conference showcased Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the frontrunner in the race for the party's flagbearership.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

