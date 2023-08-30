ModernGhana logo
"Help From Above”: Crystal Grace Chapel International holds 3-day fasting and prayer

Event flyer[left], attached with an image of Prophetess Mrs. Lina Biney, host of the event
Crystal Grace Chapel International, based in Sarpeiman, Accra, has announced an upcoming spiritual event—an intense 3-day fasting and prayer session.

The event, led by the charismatic Prophetess Mrs. Lina Biney and Reverend Patric Biney, is set to begin on Wednesday, August 30, and conclude on Friday, September 1.

Under the inspirational theme "Help from Above," drawn from Psalm 46:1, the congregation aims to deepen their spiritual connection and seek divine guidance.

The church leaders believe that through this event, participants will experience a spiritual rejuvenation and a strengthening of their faith, as they seek divine intervention in their lives.

The fasting and prayers will kick off at 6:30PM on Wednesday, August 30, and continue until 8PM.

On Thursday, August 31, the session will run from 9:30AM to 12PM. Also on Friday, September 1, from 6:30 PM to 8 PM.

Prophet Michael Kumadoe is known for his impactful and insightful teachings and whose presence is expected to enrich the spiritual experience for all attendees.

The leaders of Crystal Grace Chapel International have extended an open invitation to everyone, regardless of their religious affiliation.

They anticipate this will be a time of spiritual enlightenment and empowerment, and a chance to experience God's power and love profoundly.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

