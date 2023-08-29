Lack of empathy leads to transactional mindsets in marriage — Marriage Coach

Jane Chukwu, a renowned Nigerian marriage coach, argues that entering marriage with a transactional mindset stems from a lack of empathy.

In a Facebook post on Monday, August 28, Chukwu asserted that seeing one's partner merely as an object of exchange, rather than as a fellow human being, is a consequence of being emotionally detached from others' experiences.

As Chukwu stated, "Whether rich or poor, the person is first a human being before any other thing.“

She encourages parents to teach children empathy from a young age by having them consider the feelings and perspectives of siblings, classmates and others.

A lack of empathy in childhood, the coach warned, can lead to "meanness" and "wicked" behavior in adulthood.

Those who lack compassion struggle to form meaningful relationships, according to Chukwu.

"One thing about those that lack empathy is the fact they never receive empathy from others," she noted.

The marriage coach linked transactional mindsets to failed marriages, arguing that "Most men and women married their enemies because they threw away their empathetic virtue."

Chukwu's views are based on her own experiences.

In one example, she recounted being guided away from potential harm by a stranger who "excused [her] ignorance and [gave her] a second chance."

She believes in the concept of reciprocity "Only those who give mercy, receive same."