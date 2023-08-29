ModernGhana logo
Sherry Ayittey to be buried November 10

The family of former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hanny Sherry Ayittey, has announced her final funeral rites.

According to the family, the former Minister will be buried on Friday, 10th November 2023.

The funeral, however, begins from Thursday, 9 November 2023, with “Tributes & Song Ministration” followed by the “Burial & Funeral Ceremony,” on Friday and a “Thanksgiving Service” on Sunday, 12 November 2023.

On Saturday, July 22, the family of the former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, announced her passing in a press release.

The family expressed deep sorrow as they conveyed the sad news of her demise.

