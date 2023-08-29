Sherry Ayittey's family announces her final funeral rites

29.08.2023 LISTEN

The former Fisheries Minister Dr. Sherry Hanny Ayittey's final funeral rites have been scheduled for Friday, November 10, 2023.

On November 9, 2023, there will be a memorial service and musical performance before the burial.

A Thanksgiving service will subsequently be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

All the funeral activities will be held in Accra.

This was announced in a joint statement issued by the Nii Akwetey Atsu Ayi We of Osu Alata and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The statement was signed by the Media Committee Chairman, Godwin Ako Gunn who indicated that further details will be communicated later.

Born in 1948, Dr. Ayittey passed away on July 22, 2023 at age 75.

Madam Ayittey’s death was confirmed in a statement issued by her family.