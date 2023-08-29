African youth need development-oriented leadership - Alhaji Khuzaima

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG), has urged Africans to adopt a new paradigm of forceful politics in order to further the development of New Africa.

He remarked that Africa needs development in a statement made available to Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

He also praised the work of the presidents of Kenya and South Africa for advancing new political development agendas in their respective nations.

Alhaji Khuzaima noted former president John Dramani Mahama as an example of someone who, in his view, utilised his distinctive history and upbringing in many situations in government prior to his stint as president.

He claimed that in 2008 and 2012, a significant portion of Ghanaian youth praised former President Mahama because he showed an awareness of the character of the youth and was prepared to change the system to include the youth in governance.

The Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Movement, who is also a distinguished member of the Greater Accra Regional Branch of the National Peace Council of Ghana (NPC), stated that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has a background that is quite similar to that of former President Mahama.

He claimed that the only thing the younger generation of African youth wanted was the chance to dream large.

Regardless of one's background, colour, or gender, "hope was described among the new generation of African youth as a genuine sign of opportunities for prosperity," he stated.

He claimed that a society that establishes a class structure in which only particular social groups and professions thrive and achieve success is destined to fail its young people.

As a result, until something awful happens to us, we find ourselves in a difficult situation, or we receive a subpar good or service, we rarely see and appreciate what we have.

Alhaji Khuzaima emphasised that he has been travelling for the past eight years, attending international conferences all over the world as a representative of his sect, the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG), and having the honour of travelling with the top leadership of the Tijjaniya Sufi Sect almost everywhere he went.

He remarked that the nation's achievement in promoting religious tolerance is a significant one.

In order to speed up Africa's transformation and promote equitable and sustainable development, he also emphasised the importance of using youth expertise in the digital realm for national development.

He praised efforts to develop Ghana's space, including the digital address system, e-pharmacy, strengthening of the NHIS system and renewals, and zip-line medical delivery, which was a first of its kind in the globe.

He claimed that the digital world has a lot to offer Ghanaians.

According to Alhaji Khuzaima, the introduction of hope into internet commerce and the opening up of digital payments to all was a milestone that would prompt the African young to remark, "Wait a minute, things are beginning to change for the better," as hope was beginning to emerge.

-CDA Consult || Contributor