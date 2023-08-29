ModernGhana logo
YEA begins disbursement of garment and textiles fund

Reporter
The management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) wishes to announce to all companies and beneficiary applicants that beginning Wednesday, 30 August 2023, it will begin disbursing funds for the newly launched “Youth in Garment and Textile Module”.

Disbursements will continue till the middle of September 2023.

Placement of trainees will also be done within the same period.

All shortlisted beneficiary applicants across the country, are requested by this notice to prepare for their funds within the stipulated period.

For accountability and verification purposes, all beneficiary companies are also required to have active bank accounts as a condition for the disbursement of the funds as monies will NOT be paid in cash or through mobile money.

Accordingly, the YEA will only make payments in the company’s name submitted to the Agency with an account in a duly recognised commercial bank. Beneficiaries are also NOT required to pay any money or commission of any form to anyone or staff of YEA.

In all, 2000 trainees, 500 small scale dressmaking companies and Forty (40) industrial garment and textile companies have been shortlisted to receive support.

About the Youth in Garment and Textile Module

The Youth in Garment and Textile Module was launched on 14 August 2023 in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, to create sustainable employment opportunities.

The module aims at bridging the skill gaps as well as creating sustainable employment opportunities for young people interested in tailoring or dressmaking and ultimately contributes towards growth and development.

The module has been designed carefully to afford beneficiaries the opportunity to receive in-depth knowledge and hands-on training in various aspects of tailoring and dressmaking including fabric selection, cutting techniques, sewing, garment construction, pattern making and alterations.

