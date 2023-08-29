29.08.2023 LISTEN

A failed Presidential aspirant Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has opined on the discourse surrounding government expenditure and efficiency.

Following his participation in the NPP Special Delegates Congress, where he secured 6 votes, Mr Agyepong has urged the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration to take proactive steps in curbing what he refers to as "waste in the system."

In the wake of his defeat, which kicked him out of the top five candidates poised to compete in the main presidential elections scheduled for November 4, Kwabena Agyepong spoke candidly during an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

"Live within our means," Mr Agyepong urged, emphasising that the government should critically examine its spending habits to ensure fiscal sustainability.

He continued, "We've got to look at some of these things. Cut the waste in the system; reduce the government size like I believe we should for a country of 31 million people and then we can continue to jaw-jaw."

Kwabena Agyepong extended his advice to the general population, advocating for a collective sense of social responsibility and unity.

He encouraged Ghanaians to support one another, stating, "Let's be relaxed. Let's think about our neighbour and help ourselves."

He emphasised that fostering a spirit of communal care and assistance would contribute significantly to the nation-building process.