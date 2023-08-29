You mocked Rawlings as unfit to rule yet you chopped zero in NPP presidential primaries — Dafeamekpor teases Apraku

29.08.2023 LISTEN

South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has expressed shock in Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku's election results in the just-ended super delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Mr. Dafeakmekpor, it is disappointing that the former Minister of Regional Cooperation and New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) failed to secure a vote.

In a tweet, he said “I’m so shocked that Hon. Dr. Konadu Apraku got zero. These were the people who told the great JJ Rawlings that he wasn’t fit to rule Ghana.”

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku was seeking to be one of the five flagbearer aspirants to make it to the November 4 Presidential Primaries.

At the end of the nationwide voting by about 961 delegates on Saturday, August 26, he did not get any vote.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia polled more than 60 percent of the valid votes to occupy the first position.

Among those who also failed to make it to the next round are Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, Joe Ghartey and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

On September 2, a run-off between Mr. Agyarko and Mr. Addai-Nimoh will determine the fifth position.