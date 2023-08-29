ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.08.2023 Headlines

You mocked Rawlings as unfit to rule yet you chopped zero in NPP presidential primaries — Dafeamekpor teases Apraku

You mocked Rawlings as unfit to rule yet you chopped zero in NPP presidential primaries — Dafeamekpor teases Apraku
29.08.2023 LISTEN

South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has expressed shock in Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku's election results in the just-ended super delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Mr. Dafeakmekpor, it is disappointing that the former Minister of Regional Cooperation and New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) failed to secure a vote.

In a tweet, he said “I’m so shocked that Hon. Dr. Konadu Apraku got zero. These were the people who told the great JJ Rawlings that he wasn’t fit to rule Ghana.”

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku was seeking to be one of the five flagbearer aspirants to make it to the November 4 Presidential Primaries.

At the end of the nationwide voting by about 961 delegates on Saturday, August 26, he did not get any vote.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia polled more than 60 percent of the valid votes to occupy the first position.

Among those who also failed to make it to the next round are Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, Joe Ghartey and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

On September 2, a run-off between Mr. Agyarko and Mr. Addai-Nimoh will determine the fifth position.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Leaked Tape: Three 'coup' Police officers to face committee on Thursday
29.08.2023 | Headlines
Bawumia won NPP Super Delegates election because he was able to pay money – Dr. Amoako Baah
29.08.2023 | Headlines
‘Live within your means, cut the waste by reducing gov’t size’ — Kwabena Agyepong to Akufo-Addo
29.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Algerian defence minister Khaled Nezzar, photographed here during a 2016 press conference in Algiers,has been indicted in Switzerland. By Ryad KRAMDI AFPFile Algerian ex-minister indicted by Swiss over civil war 'torture'

2 hours ago

Even one allegation is bad enough to destroy you; investigate allegations' —Dr. Asah Asante warns NPP leadership ‘Even one allegation is bad enough to destroy you; investigate allegations' — Dr...

2 hours ago

Resistance to Agyapa Deal Came from both Parliament and the OSP, Not Just CSOs Resistance to Agyapa Deal Came from both Parliament and the OSP, Not Just CSOs

2 hours ago

Former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsuleft and Joseph Boahen Aidoo, COCOBOD CEO COCOBOD CEO must be investigated vigorously for accumulated losses – Kojo Bonsu

3 hours ago

GRA closes 10 shops, hands over tax defaulters to CID for investigation GRA closes 10 shops, hands over tax defaulters to CID for investigation

3 hours ago

Four officers of Quick Credit fined for allegedly harming security officer Four officers of Quick Credit fined for allegedly harming security officer

3 hours ago

Leaked Tape: Three 'coup' Police officers to face committee on Thursday Leaked Tape: Three 'coup' Police officers to face committee on Thursday

3 hours ago

CR: Eight mourners die in accident at Gomoa Potsin C/R: Eight mourners die in accident at Gomoa Potsin

3 hours ago

Sherry Ayittey to be buried November 10 Sherry Ayittey to be buried November 10

7 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo Must Listen to this Voice of Reason and Fire Ken Ofori-Atta President Akufo-Addo Must Listen to this Voice of Reason and Fire Ken Ofori-Atta

Just in....
body-container-line