Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong has expressed his acceptance of the outcome of Saturday's Special Delegates Conference results, despite not securing a spot in the top five candidates.

The conference saw Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerging as the winner, garnering 629 out of the total 961 votes cast.

The election, which many anticipated to be a tough competition for Dr. Bawumia, concluded with his convincing victory, leaving other contenders to share the remaining votes.

Kwabena Agyepong managed to garner 6 votes failing to meet the requirement for the top five candidates.

In an interview with Joy News, Kwabena Agyepong expressed his disappointment but emphasized his acceptance of the decision of the delegates.

"I am disappointed I couldn't make the cut but I accept the result. The party, the delegates have decided. And as someone who believes in majority rule, that's it. You have to respect the decision of the majority," he said.

He further encouraged his fellow aspirants to come to terms with their positions, stating, "I am an internal democrat and I believe in majority rule. When the majority decides, the majority decides."

When questioned about Dr. Bawumia's commanding victory and whether other contenders should consider conceding, Kwabena Agyepong stated, "We all have seen the results. The results are clear. The evidence is there. They (other aspirants) have personal decisions to make going forward."

He also added a note of advice, suggesting that in politics, personal considerations play a significant role indicating that each contender should take time and do an introspection before reaching a conclusion.

"In politics, you have to be sometimes personal about what you want to do for yourself and for the good of the party.

“I think we should leave them to have their moments of reflection and then everybody makes a decision," he stated.