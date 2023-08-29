ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.08.2023 Headlines

NPP super delegates conference: ‘I’m disappointed I couldn't make the cut but I accept the result’ — Kwabena Agyepong  

NPP super delegates conference: Im disappointed I couldn't make the cut but I accept the result —Kwabena Agyepong
29.08.2023 LISTEN

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong has expressed his acceptance of the outcome of Saturday's Special Delegates Conference results, despite not securing a spot in the top five candidates.

The conference saw Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerging as the winner, garnering 629 out of the total 961 votes cast.

The election, which many anticipated to be a tough competition for Dr. Bawumia, concluded with his convincing victory, leaving other contenders to share the remaining votes.

Kwabena Agyepong managed to garner 6 votes failing to meet the requirement for the top five candidates.

In an interview with Joy News, Kwabena Agyepong expressed his disappointment but emphasized his acceptance of the decision of the delegates.

"I am disappointed I couldn't make the cut but I accept the result. The party, the delegates have decided. And as someone who believes in majority rule, that's it. You have to respect the decision of the majority," he said.

He further encouraged his fellow aspirants to come to terms with their positions, stating, "I am an internal democrat and I believe in majority rule. When the majority decides, the majority decides."

When questioned about Dr. Bawumia's commanding victory and whether other contenders should consider conceding, Kwabena Agyepong stated, "We all have seen the results. The results are clear. The evidence is there. They (other aspirants) have personal decisions to make going forward."

He also added a note of advice, suggesting that in politics, personal considerations play a significant role indicating that each contender should take time and do an introspection before reaching a conclusion.

"In politics, you have to be sometimes personal about what you want to do for yourself and for the good of the party.

“I think we should leave them to have their moments of reflection and then everybody makes a decision," he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Leaked Tape: Three 'coup' Police officers to face committee on Thursday
29.08.2023 | Headlines
Bawumia won NPP Super Delegates election because he was able to pay money – Dr. Amoako Baah
29.08.2023 | Headlines
‘Live within your means, cut the waste by reducing gov’t size’ — Kwabena Agyepong to Akufo-Addo
29.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Algerian defence minister Khaled Nezzar, photographed here during a 2016 press conference in Algiers,has been indicted in Switzerland. By Ryad KRAMDI AFPFile Algerian ex-minister indicted by Swiss over civil war 'torture'

2 hours ago

Even one allegation is bad enough to destroy you; investigate allegations' —Dr. Asah Asante warns NPP leadership ‘Even one allegation is bad enough to destroy you; investigate allegations' — Dr...

2 hours ago

Resistance to Agyapa Deal Came from both Parliament and the OSP, Not Just CSOs Resistance to Agyapa Deal Came from both Parliament and the OSP, Not Just CSOs

2 hours ago

Former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsuleft and Joseph Boahen Aidoo, COCOBOD CEO COCOBOD CEO must be investigated vigorously for accumulated losses – Kojo Bonsu

3 hours ago

GRA closes 10 shops, hands over tax defaulters to CID for investigation GRA closes 10 shops, hands over tax defaulters to CID for investigation

3 hours ago

Four officers of Quick Credit fined for allegedly harming security officer Four officers of Quick Credit fined for allegedly harming security officer

3 hours ago

Leaked Tape: Three 'coup' Police officers to face committee on Thursday Leaked Tape: Three 'coup' Police officers to face committee on Thursday

3 hours ago

CR: Eight mourners die in accident at Gomoa Potsin C/R: Eight mourners die in accident at Gomoa Potsin

3 hours ago

Sherry Ayittey to be buried November 10 Sherry Ayittey to be buried November 10

7 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo Must Listen to this Voice of Reason and Fire Ken Ofori-Atta President Akufo-Addo Must Listen to this Voice of Reason and Fire Ken Ofori-Atta

Just in....
body-container-line