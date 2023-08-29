Dr. Kwame Asah Asante, a Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana has urged the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to thoroughly investigate the allegations of vote-buying and other violations alleged by some of the party's presidential aspirants concerning the recently concluded Super Delegates Conference.

The NPP conducted a special election on Saturday, where some selected delegates participated in an election to choose five out of the ten aspirants who would proceed to compete in the main flagbearer race scheduled for November 4.

Following the election, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, and former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto emerged as the top four candidates.

However, the party is yet to make a decision on the fifth candidate, as leading party member Thomas Addai Nimoh and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko both secured an equal number of votes.

Amidst the post-election developments, concerns have been raised by certain candidates, with a particular focus on Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen over allegations of assault.

Both candidates have expressed displeasure over alleged intimidation faced by their polling agents during the Super Delegates Conference.

Kennedy Agyapong even declared a "showdown" with President Nana Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia if the matter isn't addressed.

Following the post-election issues, Dr. Asah Asante took the opportunity to react on the matter on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

He cautioned the NPP's leadership against dismissing these allegations and emphasized that even a single allegation left unaddressed could have severe consequences for the entire party structure.

Dr. Asante stated, "even one [allegation] is bad enough to destroy the whole structure.”