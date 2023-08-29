ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Even one allegation is bad enough to destroy you; investigate allegations' — Dr. Asah Asante warns NPP leadership

Headlines Even one allegation is bad enough to destroy you; investigate allegations' —Dr. Asah Asante warns NPP leadership
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Dr. Kwame Asah Asante, a Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana has urged the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to thoroughly investigate the allegations of vote-buying and other violations alleged by some of the party's presidential aspirants concerning the recently concluded Super Delegates Conference.

The NPP conducted a special election on Saturday, where some selected delegates participated in an election to choose five out of the ten aspirants who would proceed to compete in the main flagbearer race scheduled for November 4.

Following the election, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, and former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto emerged as the top four candidates.

However, the party is yet to make a decision on the fifth candidate, as leading party member Thomas Addai Nimoh and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko both secured an equal number of votes.

Amidst the post-election developments, concerns have been raised by certain candidates, with a particular focus on Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen over allegations of assault.

Both candidates have expressed displeasure over alleged intimidation faced by their polling agents during the Super Delegates Conference.

Kennedy Agyapong even declared a "showdown" with President Nana Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia if the matter isn't addressed.

Following the post-election issues, Dr. Asah Asante took the opportunity to react on the matter on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

He cautioned the NPP's leadership against dismissing these allegations and emphasized that even a single allegation left unaddressed could have severe consequences for the entire party structure.

Dr. Asante stated, "even one [allegation] is bad enough to destroy the whole structure.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Leaked Tape: Three 'coup' Police officers to face committee on Thursday
29.08.2023 | Headlines
Bawumia won NPP Super Delegates election because he was able to pay money – Dr. Amoako Baah
29.08.2023 | Headlines
‘Live within your means, cut the waste by reducing gov’t size’ — Kwabena Agyepong to Akufo-Addo
29.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Algerian defence minister Khaled Nezzar, photographed here during a 2016 press conference in Algiers,has been indicted in Switzerland. By Ryad KRAMDI AFPFile Algerian ex-minister indicted by Swiss over civil war 'torture'

2 hours ago

Even one allegation is bad enough to destroy you; investigate allegations' —Dr. Asah Asante warns NPP leadership ‘Even one allegation is bad enough to destroy you; investigate allegations' — Dr...

2 hours ago

Resistance to Agyapa Deal Came from both Parliament and the OSP, Not Just CSOs Resistance to Agyapa Deal Came from both Parliament and the OSP, Not Just CSOs

2 hours ago

Former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsuleft and Joseph Boahen Aidoo, COCOBOD CEO COCOBOD CEO must be investigated vigorously for accumulated losses – Kojo Bonsu

3 hours ago

GRA closes 10 shops, hands over tax defaulters to CID for investigation GRA closes 10 shops, hands over tax defaulters to CID for investigation

3 hours ago

Four officers of Quick Credit fined for allegedly harming security officer Four officers of Quick Credit fined for allegedly harming security officer

3 hours ago

Leaked Tape: Three 'coup' Police officers to face committee on Thursday Leaked Tape: Three 'coup' Police officers to face committee on Thursday

3 hours ago

CR: Eight mourners die in accident at Gomoa Potsin C/R: Eight mourners die in accident at Gomoa Potsin

3 hours ago

Sherry Ayittey to be buried November 10 Sherry Ayittey to be buried November 10

7 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo Must Listen to this Voice of Reason and Fire Ken Ofori-Atta President Akufo-Addo Must Listen to this Voice of Reason and Fire Ken Ofori-Atta

Just in....
body-container-line