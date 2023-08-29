ModernGhana logo
Vote buying won’t help you win November 4 primaries – KNUST Lecturer to Bawumia, other aspirants

Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Edward Breyan has admonished the qualified aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer election to work harder to win the main primaries.

According to him, none of the top five aspirants will be able to win the November 4 primaries through vote-buying alone.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Professor Edward Breyan said although aspirants will spend cash in an attempt to buy the votes of the delegates, it won’t do the magic.

“Buying and selling of votes will depend on the individual. You will recall that when there was a by-election at Assin North money was spent but the outcome did not go the way money was spent. I am saying for the current number of people that voted on Saturday taking their number into consideration and position into consideration. It is more likely for the influence of the sudden trend to be felt on them.

“Yes money will be spent in November and I do expect that we are going to see more spending in November but I don’t think the spending will do the magic like it did last Saturday,” Professor Breyan argued.

At the end of the Super Delegates Conference of the NPP over the past weekend, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, and former Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto are through to contest the primaries.

Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh are expected to contest in a run-off to battle for the fifth and final spot before the November 4 primaries.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Vote buying won't help you win November 4 primaries – KNUST Lecturer to Bawumia, other aspirants

