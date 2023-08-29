ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We're equipping navy with drones and radars to improve maritime security — Akufo-Addo

Headlines We're equipping navy with drones and radars to improve maritime security — Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said government "recognises the need for a well-resourced and technologically advanced navy" for Ghana.

"We have commenced equipping the navy with drones, coastal radars, real-time surveillance and tracking protocols in order to improve maritime domain awareness", President Akufo-Addo said at the inauguration of the International Maritime and Exhibition Conference held at Burma Camp.

He used the occasion to reiterate the government's commitment to shore up Ghana's counterterrorism security apparatus to stave off any threats within the Sub-region.

There have been recent disturbances in neighbouring Burkina Faso.

A coup also happened in Niger a few weeks ago.

Security analysts have said a possible military intervention by ECOWAS could make the ground fertile for terrorists to advance their agenda in the region.

President Akufo-Addo said it is important Ghana puts in the necessary preemptive measures given the closeness of the disturbances to the country.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
I directed 'coup' police officers to seek mallams’ assistance – Bugri Naabu
29.08.2023 | Headlines
Ken Agyapong arrives at NPP HQ to face election committee
29.08.2023 | Headlines
Plot against IGP: If there are police officials with political interests then God save Ghana — Kofi Buah
29.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Daniel Bugri Naabu I directed 'coup' police officers to seek mallams’ assistance – Bugri Naabu

1 hour ago

Group condemns US Ambassador's 'despicable' LGBTQ+ speech as 'undiplomatic blackmail', slams IMF's schemes to 'destroy' Ghana's economy Group condemns US Ambassador's 'despicable' LGBTQ+ speech as 'undiplomatic black...

1 hour ago

We're equipping navy with drones and radars to improve maritime security — Akufo-Addo We're equipping navy with drones and radars to improve maritime security — Akufo...

1 hour ago

I will continue to serve in the best interest of Ghana — Togbe Afede “I will continue to serve in the best interest of Ghana” — Togbe Afede

1 hour ago

Leaked tape: I didn't do it myself, I hired someone and paid to record 'coup' police officers — Bugri Naabu Leaked tape: I didn't do it myself, I hired someone and paid to record 'coup' po...

2 hours ago

Ken Agyapong arrives at NPP HQ to face election committee Ken Agyapong arrives at NPP HQ to face election committee

2 hours ago

Niger coup: We're too poor to commit resources to war that we cannot win — Togbe Afede Niger coup: "We're too poor to commit resources to war that we cannot win" — Tog...

2 hours ago

Life Coach Solomon Buchi and wife Marry a kind-hearted man because money can only buy gifts, not thoughtful hearts...

2 hours ago

NPP polls: You need hard work, strategy to win November 4 polls; visions differ from special delegates — Dr. Kwame Asanteto aspirants NPP polls: ‘You need hard work, strategy to win November 4 polls; visions differ...

3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong is an integral part of NPP winning 2024 general elections — A plus Kennedy Agyapong is an integral part of NPP winning 2024 general elections — A p...

Just in....
body-container-line