We're equipping navy with drones and radars to improve maritime security — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said government "recognises the need for a well-resourced and technologically advanced navy" for Ghana.

"We have commenced equipping the navy with drones, coastal radars, real-time surveillance and tracking protocols in order to improve maritime domain awareness", President Akufo-Addo said at the inauguration of the International Maritime and Exhibition Conference held at Burma Camp.

He used the occasion to reiterate the government's commitment to shore up Ghana's counterterrorism security apparatus to stave off any threats within the Sub-region.

There have been recent disturbances in neighbouring Burkina Faso.

A coup also happened in Niger a few weeks ago.

Security analysts have said a possible military intervention by ECOWAS could make the ground fertile for terrorists to advance their agenda in the region.

President Akufo-Addo said it is important Ghana puts in the necessary preemptive measures given the closeness of the disturbances to the country.

